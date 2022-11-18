SOCCER: Trailblazers triumph in first home game

The Golden West Trailblazers shut out the Lemoore Tigers 3-0 for their first win of the season
VISALIA – The Golden West Trailblazers made it a 3-0 shutout against the Lemoore Tigers to take home their first win of the season.
After a disappointing loss to the Reedley Pirates in their first game, the Trailblazers came out strong for their home debut. The Trailblazers dominated with speed even when forced away from the middle. They controlled possession of the ball and stayed on the offense throughout the game, which all paid off when the game ended with no goals scored by the Tigers.
“I thought defensively we were very strong in the midfield,” Golden West Head coach John McCaw said. “We looked very good up front at times. We probably could have been a little bit more creative.”
Lemoore had the strategy of trying to keep the Trailblazers out of the middle, but though they got one goal up the middle, it didn’t work otherwise. The first goal came from a corner kick that Matthew Lopez headed into the net. Though there wasn’t much time with the ball in the air, the Trailblazers were able to score two of their goals from the air. Emiliano Sanchez and Angel Rodriguez scored the second and third goals respectively.
The Trailblazers are still working on putting their lineup together and were able to get different players in the game to try out different things and see what works.
“We’re still trying to figure out where everybody kind of goes, but everybody’s playing with intensity,” McCaw said. “So that makes it easy.”
The Trailblazers will face the Lindsay Cardinals at home on Nov. 22. The Cardinals are three games into their season and are so far undefeated.
This was Lemoore’s first game of the season and while the Tigers’ defense did a good job of keeping the Trailblazers to the sidelines, they didn’t anticipate the Trailblazers sheer willpower to score. Lemoore lost several of their starters after graduation last year so they had several freshmen starting on varsity as they work to build experience for the younger team.
“We lost the reserve. We took some positives out of [this game] though,” Lemoore head coach Juan Limon said. “We got something to move forward and build for the season.”
The Tigers will face Sierra Pacific at home on Nov. 30.