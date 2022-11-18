SOCCER: Trailblazers triumph in first home game

The Trailblazers are still working on putting their lineup together and were able to get different players in the game to try out different things and see what works.

“We’re still trying to figure out where everybody kind of goes, but everybody’s playing with intensity,” McCaw said. “So that makes it easy.”

The Trailblazers will face the Lindsay Cardinals at home on Nov. 22. The Cardinals are three games into their season and are so far undefeated.

This was Lemoore’s first game of the season and while the Tigers’ defense did a good job of keeping the Trailblazers to the sidelines, they didn’t anticipate the Trailblazers sheer willpower to score. Lemoore lost several of their starters after graduation last year so they had several freshmen starting on varsity as they work to build experience for the younger team.

“We lost the reserve. We took some positives out of [this game] though,” Lemoore head coach Juan Limon said. “We got something to move forward and build for the season.”

The Tigers will face Sierra Pacific at home on Nov. 30.