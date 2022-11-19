FOOTBALL: Cavaliers head to valley championship

The Cavaliers kicked off the high-scoring game with a 16-0 lead in the first quarter due to two touchdowns and a safety. After their first touchdown from junior running back Bryson Donelson, the Cavaliers pushed the Bullpups back into their own endzone for a safety before senior running back Blake Gambini finished off the first quarter with another rushing touchdown.

The Bullpups came back with a vengeance in the second quarter, recovering a fumble from the Cavaliers and using the opportunity the possession offered to score their first touchdown of the game. Senior lineman Erik Lamb ran the ball across the goal line, earning him his first touchdown of his career.

CVC and Hanford traded points for the rest of the quarter and the safety the Cavaliers got in the first quarter kept them ahead of the Bullpups. Hanford is known for having an incredibly fast-paced offense and CVC matched that pace. With five minutes left, the teams scored four combined touchdowns, all less than a minute apart. By halftime, the score was 29-20.