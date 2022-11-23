BASKETBALL: Monarchs trounce Tigers in 36 point victory

After a slow start in the first quarter, the Monarchs really held the Tigers back in later parts of the game. The Tigers struggled to set up their offense and start shooting under pressure from the Tigers. Under that pressure, there were several dropped and loose balls that allowed the Tigers a few opportunities for breakaway points.

“Defensively our effort was there throughout,” Exeter head coach David Fraught said. “So I’m really proud of that, because that’s something that we’re really emphasizing this season.”

The Monarchs’ defense is the core of their game. As impressive as it is to put 51 points on the scoreboard, it is perhaps even more impressive to hold an opponent to only 15 points. The Monarchs were so aggressive on defense, sometimes the Tigers weren’t even able to get the ball down the court after recovering a rebound before the Monarchs stole it back.