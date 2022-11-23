BOYS BASKETBALL: Trailblazers earn second win against Tulare Union

The Golden West Trailblazers defeat the Tulare Union Tribe 53-47 for the second win of the 2022 season

VISALIA – Despite a sluggish first quarter, the Trailblazers took off in the second quarter and kept the lead throughout the rest of the game. Though the Tribe put forward a good effort to take back the game and managed to close the gap to only six points, the Trailblazers kept the lead and got the win.

“Playing in a close game in this environment and playing against a team that has overall strength is a great learning experience,” Golden West head coach Drew Hall said. “It was definitely something that we can learn from and come together as a group.”