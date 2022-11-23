SOCCER: Miners tame Rough Riders

The game was fairly evenly matched with no team quite dominating possession in the first half. Junior Sami Cloutier had several opportunities for a wide shot from the left side while she was wide open, but couldn’t seem to get the ball into the net in the first half. Sophomore Sidnes Nunes had a few opportunities to play the ball up the center, but Roosevelt’s goalkeeper was on her game and made quite a few intense and important saves to keep the first half scoreless.

“I think that even though four goals were scored on our goalkeeper, she definitely kept us in an entire game,” Roosevelt head coach Grecia Bustos said. “This is actually her first year playing varsity as a goalkeeper.”

As impressive as the goalkeeper for Roosevelt was, she couldn’t keep up with the Miners’ shots when the Roosevelt defense began to disintegrate in the later part of the second half. The Miners chemistry and ability to communicate allowed them to play through Roosevelt’s defense and their conditioning made them the better team as the clock began to tick down the final twenty minutes.