Football: Cavaliers can’t defend Tigers attack

Both teams entered the Valley Title game averaging over 40 points per game and neither offense disappointed. CVC took the early lead on a 3-yard touchdown run from Blake Gambini followed by a 65-yard touchdown catch and run by Bryson Donelson. Without Moore, Donelson was the focal point of the offense touching the ball X times for X yards and four touchdowns.

CVC’s defense was solid through the first quarter and most of the first half. Lemoore’s only touchdown in the first quarter came when Kobe Green returned a kickoff 75 yards. The Tigers offensive attack finally found its footing in the second quarter. Quarterback Ty Chambers connected with Green on a 77-yard bomb with 4:32 left in the half to pull within striking distance, 21-14. With less than two minutes left in the first half, Lemoore’s Andrew Moench punched it in from the 1 yard line to tie the game at 21.

The Tigers didn’t take their first lead of the game until the third quarter, when Chambers hit Demel Turner on a slant and he outran the defense down the sideline for a 70-yard touchdown on the opening drive. CVC tied the game at 28 when Donelson shoved two defenders to the ground and broke up the middle for a 40-yard touchdown.