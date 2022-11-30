BASKETBALL: Titans topple Marauders, fend off late game comeback

The Chavez Titans topple the Monache Marauders undefeated streak with a 64-59 win

PORTERVILLE – Despite a comeback attempt by the Monache Marauders, the Chavez Titans secured a 64-59 win while the Marauders took home their first loss of the season.

Both the Titans and the Marauders were undefeated coming into the game, but only the Titans left with a spotless record. At halftime, the Titans were up 40-20, but the Marauders mounted a comeback effort in the second half, pulling within three points with only 20 seconds left. Unfortunately, they were unable to tie or win the game and the Titans took home the victory. Despite the win, the Titans were unimpressed with how close the Marauders got to snatching the victory from them.