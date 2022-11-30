SOCCER: Panthers net first win of the season

The Porterville Panthers take home their first win of the season while handing the Lindsay Cardinals their first shutout

PORTERVILLE – The Porterville Panthers shut out the Lindsay Cardinals 3-0 at home for their first win of the season.

In their third game of the season, the Panthers’ goalie was the star of the game as he recorded a shutout against the Cardinals. The Panthers’ were strong on defense and aggressive on offense against the Cardinals, who struggled on the grass field. Three Panther players recorded goals against the Cardinals to take home Porterville’s first win of the season.