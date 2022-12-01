BOYS SOCCER: Monarchs take down Tigers, remain undefeated

Both teams had trouble settling the ball down in the first half, which was marked by long aerial kicks back and forth across the field. Sometimes the teams would head the ball back and forth three or four times in a row instead of settling it on the ground to open up shots on goal. However, despite the Monarchs not playing up to their standards, they still pulled off a 2-1 win.

“We got out of whack this game actually,” Exeter head coach Pete Renteria said. “We played their kind of game. We had a lot of long balls. In a lot of games past we had a lot of touches. So we didn’t play our best game tonight.”