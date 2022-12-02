BOYS BASKETBALL: Huskies hammer the Hawks in double digit victory

The Hanford West Huskies take home their first road win against the Mission Oak Hawks on Thursday, Dec. 1

TULARE – The Hanford West Huskies defeated the Mission Oak Hawks 73-54 for their first win on the road this season.

With the end of football playoffs, the Huskies got several of their players on the court for the first time this season. They had no trouble beating the younger and less experienced Mission Oak team with a full roster on the court. The Huskies also brought height to the table, with multiple players over 6 feet 2 inches tall. In comparison, the Hawks have a lot of smaller players that are great ball handlers.