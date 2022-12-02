GIRLS BASKETBALL: Spartans beat the buzzer and the Mustangs

The Strathmore Spartans defeat the Tulare Western Mustangs in buzzer beater comeback 28-27

TULARE – The Strathmore Spartans pulled off a 28-27 comeback against the Tulare Western Mustangs to secure their first win of the season.

The Spartans were down by six points heading into the fourth quarter. Utilizing a full court press, they held the Mustangs back while working to pull ahead. With four minutes left, the teams were tied at 21 and Tulare Western was struggling to even get on offense with the Spartan defense pressing them. The Mustangs briefly pulled ahead, but with less than 20 seconds remaining, the Spartans scored one final basket to finish off their comeback story.