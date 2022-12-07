GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hawks push win streak to five

The Mission Oak Hawks continue their win streak, beating Redwood Rangers 54-24

VISALIA – The Mission Oak Hawks win their fifth game in a row against the Redwood Rangers. The final score was 54-24.

The Mission Oak Hawks have been on a hot streak since losing their first game to El Diamante on Nov. 15. They’ve won the five games since, most recently beating the Redwood Rangers 54-24. At halftime, the Hawks were the better team offensively, putting up 29 points while the Rangers only had ten. Even though the Rangers put up a few more points in the second half, the Hawks were uncatchable.