GIRLS SOCCER: Rangers kick off the season with a win

The Redwood Rangers pull off a big win over the Tulare Western Mustangs to start their season off strong

VISALIA – In their season debut, the Redwood girls’ soccer team defeated the Tulare Western Mustangs 4-1.

The Rangers started the game with a goal just two minutes in. They put pressure on the Mustangs on offense throughout and their defense rarely allowed the Mustangs to set up for shots on goal. Any shots the Mustangs did make on goal, except for one early in the second half, were quickly corralled by goalie Olivia Saenz. The Mustangs finished off their win with two more goals as the game clock ticked down.