SOCCER: Redwood shuts out Sanger

The game started off with aggressive play from both sides. The first goal from Redwood’s Will Kennedy about 15 minutes into the game finally settled the ball down and Redwood was able to put offensive pressure on Sanger. The game was less tangled up in the midfield and more back and forth between the offensive zones. At halftime, Redwood was up 1-0.

“I think [that goal] kind of let the air out of the game and then the game started to settle down and we started just playing soccer,” Chica said.

Early in the second half, Kennedy scored his second goal of the game, giving the Rangers a more comfortable lead. The Apaches were more aggressive in the second half, maintaining possession and putting a lot of pressure on Redwood’s defense. Although most of the game was played in Redwood’s zone, the defense was strong and nothing got past the goalkeeper.