SOCCER: Aztecs shut out Exeter in annual Chuy Cup match

The Farmersville Aztecs beat the Exeter Monarchs 3-0 on Thursday, Dec. 8 to retain the Chuy Cup and bragging rights

In the twelve year old rivalry between the Farmersville and Exeter boys’ soccer teams, the Farmersville Aztecs took home the Chuy Cup for the second year in a row after 80 minutes of intense play. The Aztec offense put three goals on the board while the defense shut down the Monarch offense entirely. This is the first shutout victory in the rivalry since 2019.