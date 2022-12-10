Marauders slam dunk their seventh straight win

Despite falling behind in the second and third quarters, the Marauders were determined not to break their winning streak. In the third quarter, they caught up and tied the score at 30, but Mission Prep pulled ahead again. The Marauders were down by three at the start of the fourth, but they fought hard and pulled off a 54-48 victory.

“I thought we played well and showed a lot of toughness tonight,” Monache head coach Jonathon Bartlett said. “They had no choice. They better want it.”

It was a close game between Monache and Mission Prep. Until the fourth quarter, the score was within two or three points for the entire game. The Marauders were up first, but in the second and third quarter they faltered some. The Marauders were missing valuable rebounds and layups that should have put them far ahead of the Royals.