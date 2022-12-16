GIRLS SOCCER: The Tribe take down Trailblazers

The Tribe came out strong in the first half, putting offensive pressure on the Trailblazers while scarcely allowing them to move past the midfield. It seemed as if it would be a scoreless first half, but senior captain Mia Ramirez managed to put one past Golden West’s goalie within a minute of the whistle. Though the Trailblazers’ offense was able to set up and get a few shots in the second half, the score remained 1-0 in favor of The Tribe.

“Well today they played great. During the whole season, up to now, we’ve just been up and down,” Tulare Union head coach Tony Fernandes said. “I have a really young team.”

The game against Golden West was one of the ups for the Tribe. They put the pressure on the Trailblazers from the first whistle. The Trailblazers’ defense was slow to keep up with the Tribe’s offense, putting a lot of pressure on Golden West’s goalie. But for most of the half, the Tribe was unlucky, mostly missing their shots, except for the shot right before the whistle when Ramirez managed to get the ball past the goalie.