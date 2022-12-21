SOCCER: Rangers take down the Tribe

The Redwood girls’ soccer team secures their eighth win of the season over Tulare Union

TULARE – The Redwood Rangers took home their eighth victory of the season, beating the Tulare Union Tribe 5-1.

In one of their final games of the year, the Redwood Rangers traveled to Tulare and took on the Tulare Union Tribe. The Rangers offense came out strong, putting up three goals in the first half and two in the second. The defense held the Tribe to only one goal, scored in the final ten minutes of the game. Even after playing nine games in the last twelve days, the Rangers pulled off a 5-1 win.