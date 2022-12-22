BASKETBALL: Cardinals dethrone Monarchs

The Lindsay boys’ basketball team pull off a 61-55 win over the Exeter Monarchs for their tenth win of the season; Lindsay girls win by 19 points

EXETER – The Lindsay Cardinals defeated the Exeter Monarchs in a close matchup that ended in a score of 61-55.

In an aggressive matchup between the Monarchs and the Cardinals, the Cardinals came out on top. Though it was back and forth, the Cardinals pulled ahead in the fourth quarter as the Monarchs made costly mistakes on both offense and defense. After four quarters of dynamic play, the Cardinals finished off the Monarchs with a 61-55 lead.