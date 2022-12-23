SOCCER: Miners shut out Knights

After a slow first half that ended in a 0-0 tie, the Miners brought the heat in the second half to score four goals in 40 minutes. While Bullard lost some of their momentum, the Miners only seemed to gain energy, ending the game with their fourth goal just seconds before the official blew the whistle.

“We started off slow,” El Diamante head coach Agustin Gonzalez said. “Everybody played a role and stepped up and I think we just kind of wore them down. I think they played well, as a team.”

Though El Diamante controlled possession of the ball in the first half, they still failed to make it past Bullard’s defense. It wasn’t until the second half that the Miners were able to set up a successful offensive play. Senior forward Alan Villa scored the first goal for the Miners assisted by junior forward Joshua Urista.