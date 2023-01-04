BASKETBALL: Rangers rein in the Falcons

In the second quarter, Redwood pulled ahead and remained ahead despite struggling to hang onto the ball on offense. Ellis kept up his stealing scheme, but the Rangers were solid on defense. Redwood sophomore Moses Saulsbury was essential to the Rangers defense both as a forward and a center throughout the game.

Redwood’s usual center, sophomore Cole Gilchrist has been out for six weeks and missed the game. At 6’9, he’s difficult for other teams to reckon with on the court and Redwood has had to fill the spot. Saulsbury, who is only 6’4 in comparison, traded off playing center with senior Zeke Kears. Both were strong in the paint, blocking shots from the Falcons and putting up baskets when they could, even when they were double-covered.

“[Independence] was a good athletic team and made it hard for our ball handlers,” Black said. “Our bigs stepped up and really sealed the game down on defense.”