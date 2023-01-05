BASKETBALL: Aztecs triumph over Spartans

Stewart and Garza led the team in points with 15 and 17 respectively with Stewart netting four out of six free throws. Garza plays point guard, running the offense and bringing the ball in, while Stewart is there ready to sneak through the defense and make the shot. Both Garza and Stewart made impressive steals from the Spartans while on defense, often leading to breakaway points.

“A freshman and a sophomore are leading our team so we’re excited,” Farmersville head coach Antonio Juarez said.

Garza played on varsity as a freshman and is now one of the team’s captains as a sophomore and Stewart is a freshman with a lot of talent. But it isn’t just Garza and Stewart making moves for the Aztecs. Many of the players also played on Farmersville’s volleyball team, who just completed a historic playoff run, winning league in volleyball for the first time in school history. That chemistry and bond has carried over to the basketball court.

Farmersville has a group of girls who are fully dedicated and passionate about the sports they pursue and genuinely want to get better not just for themselves but for their teammates. Their friendship outside of basketball translates to chemistry on the court.