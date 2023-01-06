BASKETBALL: Cavaliers come out on top of Trailblazers

The Cavaliers were led by junior Justin Stroud, who netted five of the six baskets the Cavaliers had in the fourth quarter. When he hit his stride in the fourth quarter, the Trailblazers couldn’t stop him. Every time they seemed to set up their offense, Stroud had the ball again, driving down the court to put up another two points for the Cavaliers, stretching their lead.

The game was an even match at the beginning. Both teams played strong offense and defense, matching each other on both sides of the court. But something shifted for the normally consistent Trailblazers in the fourth quarter.

“We didn’t respond very well to that run,” Golden West head coach Drew Hall said. “It kind of ended the game unfortunately. We didn’t really ever fight back the way we have in the past.”