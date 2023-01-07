BASKETBALL: Tribe, Monarchs battle out old EYL rivalry

It was a close game for the first quarter, but the Tribe began to pull ahead in the second. The Monarchs faced nearly twice as many penalties as the Tribe, which put them at a disadvantage as the home team took advantage of the free throw opportunities to pad their score. In the second half, it wasn’t much better for the Monarchs, and the Tribe was ahead by 13 points at the end of the third. Throughout the fourth, they stretched that lead to 21 points.

“We were in foul trouble and we’re a young team, we’re developing,” Exeter’s head coach Eli Garver said. “Our lone senior probably had 16 minutes [of play], at most. I bet if we went five-on-five we’d match up good with them, but their depth, and they’re a big school.”

With Tulare Union’s roster, they can rotate players in and out of positions, giving them time to rest, while many of Exeter’s starters play for most of the game, which can be tiring and frustrating as the visiting team. The Tribe also has size on their side, with quite a few older, taller players, while Exeter has only one senior and quite a few underclassmen. It was a matchup of one team at the peak of their program, heading in with the goal to win a valley championship, against a team that’s working on building and growing.