BASKETBALL: Panthers pound the Pioneers

“It took awhile to get going and back in the flow of things,” Portervillle head coach David Kavern said.

The Panthers had a slow start, only scoring seven points in the first quarter. They began to pick it up in the second, but it was the third when they began to take off. They put 19 points on the board in the third. It all seemed to be much simpler: keep the ball out of Mt. Whitney’s hands and create space on offense for the shooters.

Senior Greenley Wilson was a key player in the third quarter. She switches seamlessly from offense to defense and back again. At halftime, Kavern had Wilson make an adjustment that seemed to be the key to the Panthers scoring streak.