SOCCER: Monarchs score 12th consecutive win

The Exeter Monarchs started off their season with a loss, but since then they came together as a team to make a change. Since their second game on Nov. 21, they have not lost a game and until earlier this week, they hadn’t even been scored on since Nov. 29. As they move into league play, they’ll face new opponents due to the league shakeup and look to continue their winning record. In their second league game, they took on the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears and won, scoring just a single goal 13 minutes into the game.

“We were able to shut them down and tighten things up and take their counter attack away from them,” Exeter head coach Darin Lasky said. “That was their number one thing so I’m really proud of the girls.”

Anyone who has attended an Exeter soccer game is aware of Lasky’s pride in the team. He’s loud and can be heard shouting encouragement and praise across the field as the Monarchs play. Whether it’s a correction of a play that went wrong or excitement that a play went well, the Monarchs aren’t on their own out on the field.