BASKETBALL: Miners prevail over Marauders

The El Diamante Miners sink two three-point shots to secure the win over the Monache Marauders

PORTERVILLE – The El Diamante Miners took down the Monache Marauders 62-56 in their first meeting this season.

The El Diamante Miners took home their second league win after traveling to Porterville to face the Monache Marauders. After quickly taking the lead in the first quarter, the Miners didn’t let up on the Marauders and kept their lead throughout the game. Though the Marauders attempted to come back, two three-point shots in the final minute of the game sealed the 62-56 win for the Miners.