BASKETBALL: Hawks stop comeback from Tribe

The Mission Oak Hawks have played four of their five league opponents and managed to take them all down. When they returned home to face hometown rival Tulare Union, some nerves came out and threatened to end their winning streak. Though the Tribe worked hard to make a comeback in the fourth quarter, they weren’t able to take down the Hawks. As for Mission Oak’s head coach Dave Caetano, this fight made for his 201 win.

“We played nervous the entire game,” Caetano said. “I really thought after 20 games we’d settle some of those nerves, but it is a rivalry game.”

While the rivalry brought nerves to the Hawks, it only brought motivation to the Tribe, who have been 0-2 in league play so far. Despite losing all three of their league games so far, each game has been close. They lost to Lemoore by eight points and Hanford by four before facing the Hawks.