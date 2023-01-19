SOCCER: Tribe, Hawks tie in rivalry game

“We battled,” Mission Oak head coach Mike Ridenour said. “We struggled with connecting passes.”

In the second half, the Tribe put up more of a fight. As the game went on, Tulare Union seemed to gain momentum. They managed to tie the game with eight minutes remaining. Freshman Natalie Quinteros netted the goal to tie the game and send it to overtime.

In the first overtime, the Tribe played hard, pushing the Hawks back on defense and keeping the ball out of their own zone. But despite their best efforts, they were unable to penetrate the Hawks defense and the teams remained tied 1-1 at the end of the first overtime.

The second overtime played like the first. Though the teams started to get chippy with each other, neither team was able to get the ball close to the net and the game ended with a tie. A tie gives both teams a single point in the standings, which will be important when it comes to seeding the teams in playoffs.