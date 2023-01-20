SOCCER: Trailblazers triumph over rival Rangers

The Golden West Trailblazers defeat the Redwood Rangers 5-2 in first meeting of the season

VISALIA – Rivals Golden West and Redwood faced off for the first time this season and the Golden West Trailblazers came out with a 5-2 win.

The Trailblazers and Rangers met for the first time this season after both teams had their first losses of league play earlier this week. Both were 2-1 coming into the game and both teams were determined to come out on top. But after an early goal by the Trailblazers, the Rangers lost momentum and never managed to catch back up.

“[The first goal] could have been the key moment of the game,” Golden West head coach John McCaw said. “It gave us confidence and maybe it demoralized them a little bit.”