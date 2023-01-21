SOCCER: Cardinals conquer Aztecs

After 80 minutes of aggressive back and forth play between the Cardinals and the Aztecs, the Cardinals got a break with the opportunity for a penalty kick. The Cardinals scored in the final seconds of the game, narrowly avoiding going to overtime, and walked away with a score of 1-0. It was a tough game, with both teams putting forth their best effort to take down a friendly rival.

“I told the guys at the half that the first 40 minutes was the best 40 minutes we played all year,” Lindsay head coach Tony Godoy said. “It’s very hard to win [at Farmersville]. I think this is the second time we’ve won here in five years.”

Last season when the Cardinals came to Farmersville, they lost 6-1, which was only more motivation for them coming into this game. According to Godoy, many players on the current roster were there during the loss to Farmersville in 2022, so they came in very determined to beat them this time.