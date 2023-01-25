BASKETBALL: Mustangs take down Tribe

“We got out to that 16 point lead and it kind of looked like we were going to run away with it,” Tulare Western head coach Keith Rickard said. “But Union fought back and cut it down and actually took the lead.”

In the third quarter, Tulare Western managed a 16-point lead, but the Tribe wasn’t having it and fought their way back to within a single point by the end of the third quarter. They briefly managed a one-point lead in the fourth quarter, but their lead was quickly reigned in by a 3-point shot by Kaine Garcia.

Garcia had the second most points of the Mustangs with 14. Malachi Ficher put up an impressive 28 points, nearly half of the Mustangs’ total. On the Union side of the scoresheet, Alex Garcia had 13 points while Braylon Henderson had 18.