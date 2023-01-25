SOCCER: Mustangs shut out Tribe

The Tulare Western Mustangs shut out the Tulare Union Tribe 3-0 in their first meeting of the season on Tuesday, Jan. 24

TULARE – The Tulare Western Mustangs shut out their cross town rivals, the Tulare Union Tribe, in a 3-0 game at home.

The Mustangs and the Tribe met for the first time this season at Tulare Western. The Mustangs played a hard game, netting three goals and sending the Tribe home scoreless. The single goal in the first half by senior Gerardo Morfin was a change in the pace of the game for the Mustangs and led to them taking off in the second half.