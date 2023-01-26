BASKETBALL: Cavaliers come back to beat Monarchs

The CVC Cavaliers started the game off slowly, letting the Monarchs run up an eight-point lead by the end of the first quarter. At halftime, they were still down by seven, but in the second half they turned it around. In the third quarter they quickly made up the difference and gained an eight point lead for themselves. Though Exeter made an attempt to come back, the Cavaliers held them off and won 62-59.

“At halftime we talked about being much more aggressive offensively and defensively,” CVC head coach Michael Hackbarth said. “We tried to push the ball a little bit more and I think that kind of opened stuff up and then we just got a little tight in the fourth quarter.”

The Monarchs came out fast and aggressive in the first half, running up their own score while containing the Cavaliers. The Cavaliers were setting up their offense well, they just weren’t making the shots they were taking. CVC had several opportunities to make up points with free throws, but besides the free throws, they only made one basket in the first quarter. At the end of the first they were down 17-9.

The second quarter was slightly better for the Cavaliers, they started making shots. They actually scored more points than the Monarchs in the second quarter, but they had a lot of points to make up, so they really turned it around in the third quarter.