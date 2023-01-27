BASKETBALL: Cardinals crush rival Spartans

This year the Cardinals have an experienced team of mostly upperclassmen and a large bench to sub players in and out. On the other side of the court, the Spartans are made up of mostly underclassmen, freshmen and sophomores who are still developing as high school players. They have a promising bench, but struggled to compete against an experienced Lindsay team in a rivalry environment.

“Out of our nine guys that we have, only one of them has played in this environment,” Strathmore head coach Israel Valdez said. “The noise level changes a lot. We did a few things to try and get ready for this environment and it worked a little bit, but in terms of executing it, it wasn’t there.”

Strathmore’s gym was packed with Strathmore fans around most of the court along with a sizable cheering section for the visiting Cardinals, who weren’t shy about heckling the home team. Between the pressure from the fans and the intensity of the rivalry, the Spartans fell behind in the first quarter and never caught up.

The Cardinals were aggressive on the offense. Their strategy was crisp passing. Senior Sebastian Madrigal led the offense, making passes under the Spartan defense or dribbling his way right through the center. Senior Mark Sobrepena made some impressive plays as well. On one he drew the defense underneath the net by dribbling through the center before ducking back outside for a wide open three-point shot.