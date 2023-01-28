BASKETBALL Marauders run up the score on Trailblazers

The Monache Marauders probably expected an easy win over the Golden West Trailblazers after beating them 71-56 in their first meeting, but the Trailblazers put up a hard fight in their second meeting on Jan. 27. After falling behind in the second quarter, the Marauders managed to turn the score around in the third quarter thanks to sophomore Ty Baxter, who made a pass from the ground that led to a game-tying layup. Baxter then recorded 16 points in the fourth to keep the Marauders ahead. Monache won 74-63.

“We’ve been primarily just the jump-shooting team,” Monache head coach Justin St. Clair said. “So we came out of halftime with a focus on getting the ball in the basket.”

It was an impressive move from Baxter in the end of the third quarter that led to the Marauders tying the game at 45 before running away with the score in the fourth. While on defense, Baxter knocked a ball loose from a Golden West player’s hands. Then Baxter dove for the ball to prevent his opponent from regaining possession. In the midst of the tussle, he managed to pass from the ground to Jared Ojeda, who made an easy layup. Ojeda had nine points in the third quarter alone.