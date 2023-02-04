BOYS SOCCER: Frosh goalie saves CVC from Viking attack

“We’ve been teaching our boys that being on the defensive side of the game doesn’t mean that we’re losing the game,” CVC head coach Santiago Lopez said. “We actually have a good attitude and a good posture on being defensively structured, which is why you saw us weather that storm.”

The Vikings came back from halftime determined to break through the Cavaliers’ defense and come back for the win, but the Cavaliers were ready to stop them. The Vikings dominated possession of the ball for most of the half and sent shot after shot at CVC’s goalie. Bouma made several impressive saves, jumping to catch the ball or knocking it out of the way.

With the Vikings dominating the ball, Bouma was facing shots on goal almost constantly. The CVC coaches don’t track goalie saves throughout the game, but Lopez estimates he made over a dozen saves throughout the second half alone. Despite being a freshman, he took the pressure well.