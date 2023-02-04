GIRLS BASKETBALL: Grizzlies complete comeback with OT win over Tigers

After scoring only three points in each of the first two quarters of their Feb. 1 game against the Tigers, the Grizzlies came back from the locker room after the half reenergized. They came back from a nine point deficit to lead the Tigers heading into the fourth quarter. After the teams were tied at the end of the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies pulled off an overtime victory with just three points while shutting out the Tigers during the overtime period.

“We started picking up, we started pressing a little bit, but then we just hit a few shots,” Granite Hills head coach Brian Foncesa said. “All of a sudden we hit those few shots and it seemed like we were back.”

The Grizzlies were down 15-6 at halftime. In the first two minutes of the third quarter, Atritha Joseph had three breakaways after forcing turnovers. Two of those breakaways resulted in successful layups, cutting the Tigers’ lead to just five points. Within three minutes, they were only three points behind the Tigers. At the same time, the Grizzlies implemented a more aggressive press on defense. Joseph’s turnovers at the beginning of the quarter were steals at the top of the key just as the Woodlake guard brought the ball in on offense.

Though the Tigers adapted their ball handling and passing to avoid further turnovers, the Grizzlies were still able to hold the Tigers to just three points in the third, while they managed 12 themselves. It didn’t look as if they’d surpass the Tigers in points until Regina Martinez sank a 3-pointer with just 30 seconds left, making it 18-17 in the Grizzlies’ favor at the end of the third.