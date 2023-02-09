BASKETBALL: Panthers knock Miners out of EYL top spot

The Porterville Panthers secure first place in the East Yosemite League after beating the El Diamante Miners

PORTERVILLE – The Porterville Panthers defeat the El Diamante Miners with a score of 46-42 to break the tie for first place in the EYL standings.

The Panthers and the Miners were tied for first place in the EYL standings with identical 6-2 records ahead of their game against each other on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Both teams hoped to knock the other out of first place in order to hold it for themselves. The rivalry spawned an aggressive, physical game of basketball in which both teams traded points and remained neck-and-neck for the entire game. As time on the clock ticked away in the fourth quarter, the Panthers held onto a 46-42 lead and first place in the EYL.