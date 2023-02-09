SOCCER: Panthers, Miners tie for second in EYL

The Porterville Panthers and the El Diamante Miners finish their final game of the season with a tie, both teams remain in second in the East Yosemite League

PORTERVILLE – The Porterville Panthers and El Diamante Miners end the season with a 1-1 tie after going to double overtime. Both teams finish the season second in the EYL.

In their final game of the season, the Panthers and the Miners faced off for second place in the EYL. After a scoreless first half, the Panthers finally scored early in the second off of a free kick just outside the goal box. The Miners were nearly knocked out of the second place spot they have held most of the season, but sophomore Jackie Saechao scored in the final 15 minutes of the game. The goal sent both teams into overtime and neither one managed to score in the two extra periods.