CHEER: Mission Oak takes first place at Nationals

The Hawks were originally awarded second place at the end of the competition, but found out later there had been a tabulation error with the scoring. The cheer competition consisted of two days and the Hawks had to perform their routine on both days. The scores would then be combined in order to determine the winner. However, the judges did not include the scores from the first day, and on the second day scores alone, the Hawks were in second. Taylor was contacted by the United Cheerleading Association after the competition and informed that the Hawks had actually taken first in the Crowdleader division.