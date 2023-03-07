SOFTBALL: Freshman’s triple ensures Aztecs win home opener

Chieftains sophomore Lexi Valle scored the final run of the game in the fifth inning to make it 5-4. The Chieftains would need two more runs to win, but Cruz held them off with some help from her infielders, who began to anticipate the bunts. The Aztecs made quick work of the Chieftains in the final two innings, holding them in the top of the seventh so they didn’t have to bat.