BASEBALL: Panthers get their groove back, score 11 runs

The Tribe scored three more runs when the Panthers brought in their third pitcher of the game. Carganilla explained that he made frequent pitching changes in order to give different pitchers practice in a game after time off. The Panthers also struggled with some fielding errors that cost them what should have been easy outs. The Tribe got the three runs in the sixth inning, but when Cole Machado came in to close for the Panthers, the Tribe were unable to score any points and the Panthers were declared the winners.