SOFTBALL: Heavy rain cuts off Cardinals shut out victory

The game between the Lindsay Cardinals and the CVC Cavaliers is called early after Cardinals pull ahead by eight and rain dampens the playing field
LINDSAY – Despite their youth and inexperience, the Cavaliers fought hard against the Cardinals in the face of an unusually heavy rainstorm, but still took an 8-0 loss in their second game of the season.
The Cardinals scored eight runs in five innings while holding the Cavaliers at zero in their game on Thursday, March 9. The game was called during the fifth inning because the Cardinals were ahead by eight runs and the heavy rain had picked up significantly, turning the dirt field to a mud puddle. However, despite the weather, pitcher Victoria Frias was essential to the Cardinals in holding the Cavaliers to zero. Even with the flat lighting and muddy field, she kept her focus and pitched a clean game.
“[Victoria] is probably one of the better pitchers in our league, if not the area, so we’re relying on her to get us to the playoffs,” Lindsay head coach Roger Gonzales said. “And we’re just trying to get some runs so that we can get some wins.”
Being a young and inexperienced team, the Cavaliers were also a disadvantage against Frias who is a difficult pitcher for any team to face. Frias was so efficient, that the Cardinals in the field only had a few hitters make it on base and due to excellent fielding, none of them even made it past second. However, according to Gonzales, the one thing they have struggled with is scoring runs on offense.
“Our Achilles heel is scoring runs and we’ve put up eight today so we’re getting there,” Gonzales said.
The Cardinals put up three runs in the first inning, then another three in the second. They didn’t score any in the third as the rain picked up to a steady pour but managed two more in the fourth as the rain turned the dirt to mud. After the Cavaliers failed to put any points on the board in the top of the fifth inning, the umpires and the coaches decided to call the game because of the heavy rain and award victory to the Cardinals.
“We still have some learning to do but we’re eager, excited and hopeful for the rest of the season,” CVC head coach Crystal Smith said.
The Cavaliers have a few players who have never played softball before, but stepped up so the team would have a full roster. They only played their first game on March 7, losing 11-2 to SCCA in Porterville. The game against Lindsay was a tough test for them as they prepare for league play. Their next test will be against Fresno Christian at home on March 14.
The Cardinals are 3-3 in non-league play. After taking a big 10-0 loss to McLane in their first game, they pulled off huge wins over Exeter and Fresno Christian. Last season the Cardinals had a respectable year, finishing third in league play with an overall 12-14 record. They made it to the semifinals of the playoffs before losing to Arvin and this year they’ll hope to go farther. Their next game will be their last before league begins. They’ll face Sierra Pacific at home on March 16.