BASEBALL: Trailblazer home run sparks six point inning, defeats Marauders

After not allowing a single run for two innings, the Marauders faltered after Simon’s early home run. The next four batters up for Golden West got on base and eventually made it home without getting out. In fact, it took the Marauders so long to get three outs, that the Trailblazers had gone through the entire batting order and the inning finished with Simon up at bat again. That time, he struck out, but it didn’t matter because the Trailblazers had collected their six runs and pulled off a massive lead over the Marauders.