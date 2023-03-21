BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Cavaliers bring beach volleyball to Tulare County

Over the past five years beach volleyball has been the fastest-growing NCAA sport according to the American Volleyball Coaches Association. California, particularly Southern California, is considered by many in the AVCA to be the epicenter of beach volleyball. Even though it has been a part of the Olympics since 1996, it took until the 2011-12 academic year for it to be played in college. Since then, it has grown far outside of Southern California at the college level but is still becoming popular at the high school level.