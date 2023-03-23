SOFTBALL: Panthers’ pitcher shuts down Aztecs in rain game

The Panthers handed the Farmersville Aztecs their second loss of the season on March 22 after taking their chances in the rain. The Panthers and Aztecs had four innings of decent weather before a shower of rain pushed them off the field. The Panthers were already up 1-0 when the game was delayed due to rain, then came back and scored five more through the fifth and sixth innings. The Aztecs managed one run in the fifth inning, but couldn’t manage a comeback against the tough Panthers’ pitcher.