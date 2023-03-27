BASEBALL: Bullpups score six in third to beat Mustangs

The Mustangs played well during the first inning. After the first two batters were thrown out, senior Ben Leon got on base and was able to make his way around as the next two pitchers had base hits for the Mustangs’ first run of the game. In the second, both James Corral and Callison got on base. A couple of hits from the next two batters got them in position to score and they scored two more runs before the third out.