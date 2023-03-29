BASEBALL: Miners’ pinch runner brings it home for overtime win

The Miners were down by one run when the seventh inning began and only had one chance left to come back for the win. With senior Headley on base, junior Caleb Silva got a hit, sending Headley home for the tie. Headley was subbed in as a pinch runner and with him stealing second, the Miners were in position to tie the game, sending it to overtime. The Pioneers made their best effort to score another run in the bottom, but the game went on into overtime.