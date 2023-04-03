BASEBALL: Cavaliers commit zero errors, beat Monarchs

The Cavaliers defeated the Monarchs 7-1 on March 30 for their second league win of the season. The Cavaliers are a young team that hadn’t quite come together as a team, but against the Monarchs they played a very consistent and complete game. With zero errors on defense, they only allowed a single run from the Monarchs the entire outing and it was in the midst of a pitching change. On offense, they scored seven runs on only five hits. The Cavaliers will hope to carry this level of play into the rest of their league games.